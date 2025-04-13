Tweedmouth win boosts survival bid
They remain in the bottom two in the East of Scotland Second Division, but closed the gap on Vale of Leithen and Peebles Rovers to three points.
Rhys Bloomfield, Dylan Gruter and Sam Straughan were on target in the well-deserved victory.
The ‘Gers are fixture-free again this weekend and can only watch the results unfold around them.
Unlucky Highfields United were beaten 4-2 at Kirkfield United in the semi-finals of the South Amateur Cup.
The hosts, who made the finals of the competition last season, were 3-0 up at half time.
Highfields battled back into the game with two goals to really apply the pressure, but they came up just short as the hosts hit them with a killer fourth on the break.
Berwick Town were beaten 3-0 at Gala Hotspur in the B Division of the Border Amateur League.
The black and reds host Leithen Rovers on Saturday.