Tweedmouth win boosts survival bid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tweedmouth Rangers grabbed a relegation lifeline with a 3-2 win at mid-table Stirling University.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They remain in the bottom two in the East of Scotland Second Division, but closed the gap on Vale of Leithen and Peebles Rovers to three points.

Rhys Bloomfield, Dylan Gruter and Sam Straughan were on target in the well-deserved victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Gers are fixture-free again this weekend and can only watch the results unfold around them.

The win gives Rangers hope of beating the drop

Unlucky Highfields United were beaten 4-2 at Kirkfield United in the semi-finals of the South Amateur Cup.

The hosts, who made the finals of the competition last season, were 3-0 up at half time.

Highfields battled back into the game with two goals to really apply the pressure, but they came up just short as the hosts hit them with a killer fourth on the break.

Berwick Town were beaten 3-0 at Gala Hotspur in the B Division of the Border Amateur League.

The black and reds host Leithen Rovers on Saturday.