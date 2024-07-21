Tweedmouth travel to West Calder
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tweedmouth Rangers continued their impressive pre-season form with another win.
A Ross Aitchison penalty and further goals from Sam Straughan, with two, and Michael Robinson gave them a 4-2 win over Edinburgh South.
Rangers’ warm-up for the East of Scotland Second Division season has seen them smack seven past Greenlaw without reply and record 4-0 wins over Hawick RA and Chirnside.
The club have signed brothers Dyland and Troy Gruter along with Euan Duff as boss Kev Wright strengthened his squad ahead of Saturday’s season opener away at West Calder United.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.