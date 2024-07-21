Tweedmouth travel to West Calder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tweedmouth Rangers continued their impressive pre-season form with another win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Ross Aitchison penalty and further goals from Sam Straughan, with two, and Michael Robinson gave them a 4-2 win over Edinburgh South.

Rangers’ warm-up for the East of Scotland Second Division season has seen them smack seven past Greenlaw without reply and record 4-0 wins over Hawick RA and Chirnside.

The club have signed brothers Dyland and Troy Gruter along with Euan Duff as boss Kev Wright strengthened his squad ahead of Saturday’s season opener away at West Calder United.