Tweedmouth travel to West Calder

Published 21st Jul 2024, 16:41 BST
Tweedmouth Rangers continued their impressive pre-season form with another win.

A Ross Aitchison penalty and further goals from Sam Straughan, with two, and Michael Robinson gave them a 4-2 win over Edinburgh South.

Rangers’ warm-up for the East of Scotland Second Division season has seen them smack seven past Greenlaw without reply and record 4-0 wins over Hawick RA and Chirnside.

The club have signed brothers Dyland and Troy Gruter along with Euan Duff as boss Kev Wright strengthened his squad ahead of Saturday’s season opener away at West Calder United.

