Tweedmouth suffer opening day defeat

By Jon TaitContributor
Published 28th Jul 2024, 17:03 BST
Tweedmouth Rangers went down to a 2-1 defeat at ten-man West Calder Juniors on the opening day of the East of Scotland Second Division.

Sam Straughan had shot Rangers ahead but West Calder levelled before the break.

Despite seeing a man shown a straight red card the hosts grabbed the winner from the penalty spot.

Boss Kev Wright will look for a reaction when they host Easthouses Lily MW on Saturday.

Tweedmouth kicked off their EoS League campaign with a narrow defeat

New Tweedmouth Amateurs manager Karl Chapman watched his side win 2-1 over North Sunderland Reserves from the North Northumberland League in his first game back in charge at the Five Arches.

The Border Amateur side had Gary Robertson and Euan Cromarty on target before the Fishermen grabbed a consolation in the final minute of the pre-season knock around.

Chapman has been away from football for a couple of years but the club said they were ‘thrilled’ to get him back in charge.

Ross Tait slammed in a loose ball with 15 minutes to go as Wooler drew 1-1 at Chirnside’s Comrades Park in another friendly.

The NNFL outfit went behind in the 20th minute and had keeper Martyn Nesbit to thank for a number of decent saves as the hosts pressed forward.

“With Wooler legs tiring it was backs against the wall as Chirnside continued to press for a winner, but held firm and will be pleased to remain undefeated in the build up to the new season, especially considering their 2024/25 preseason training is just getting started,” said a Wooler official.

