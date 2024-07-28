Tweedmouth suffer opening day defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tweedmouth Rangers went down to a 2-1 defeat at ten-man West Calder Juniors on the opening day of the East of Scotland Second Division.

Sam Straughan had shot Rangers ahead but West Calder levelled before the break.

Despite seeing a man shown a straight red card the hosts grabbed the winner from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss Kev Wright will look for a reaction when they host Easthouses Lily MW on Saturday.

Tweedmouth kicked off their EoS League campaign with a narrow defeat

New Tweedmouth Amateurs manager Karl Chapman watched his side win 2-1 over North Sunderland Reserves from the North Northumberland League in his first game back in charge at the Five Arches.

The Border Amateur side had Gary Robertson and Euan Cromarty on target before the Fishermen grabbed a consolation in the final minute of the pre-season knock around.

Chapman has been away from football for a couple of years but the club said they were ‘thrilled’ to get him back in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Tait slammed in a loose ball with 15 minutes to go as Wooler drew 1-1 at Chirnside’s Comrades Park in another friendly.

The NNFL outfit went behind in the 20th minute and had keeper Martyn Nesbit to thank for a number of decent saves as the hosts pressed forward.