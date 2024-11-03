Tweedmouth suffer narrow defeat to League leaders

Unlucky Tweedmouth Rangers gave East of Scotland Second Division leaders Armadale Thistle a real scare at MKM Shielfield.

The unbeaten table toppers came out ahead thanks to a Robbie Feeney strike on the half hour.

But Rangers dominated after the break and felt they could have taken something from the game had they enjoyed the rub of the green.

“Tweedmouth went toe to toe with the league leaders for the majority of the first half but were guilty of a lapse in concentration to allow the visitors to score the only goal of an entertaining game,” said a club official after.

“The second half was bossed by Tweedmouth but despite their huffs and puffs they just couldn’t find the leveller.”

Tweedmouth, who are twelfth in the table, go to third-placed Bathgate on Saturday looking to cause an upset.

There’s a big local derby in the first round of the Waddell Cup this Saturday as Berwick Town take on Highfields United.

The visitors will be big favourites ahead of the tie with them being in third spot in the A Division while Town have struggled since making the move over the border into the B Division from the North Northumberland League in the summer.

They’re second from bottom with five points from 11 games – but will be keen to cause an upset in the competition, where Tweedmouth Amateurs also take on Hawick Legion.

Highfields lost an eight-goal thriller 5-3 against Greenlaw in the A Division of the Border Amateur League last Saturday going into the tie. While Annbank United were awarded a walkover against Tweedmouth Amateurs in the Third Round of the Scottish Amateur Cup.

Berwick Town were thumped 9-0 at Selkirk Victoria in the B Division.