Tweedmouth strengthen squad for EoS battle
Lewis Stevenson has joined the side along with Chrissy Briggs from Coldstream.
The 20-year-old Stevenson has appeared previously at Peebles and Vale of Leithen while Briggs played with manager Kev Wright at Lowick in the past.
They went down 3-0 at Easthouses Lily in the EoS Second Division last Saturday and are now only ahead of second-bottom Vale of Leithen in the relegation zone on goal difference.
The ‘Gers host third-placed promotion contenders West Calder this weekend looking to pull off a surprise.
Highfields United went out of the Border Cup at the first hurdle as they went down to an unlucky 4-3 extra time defeat at A Division leaders Langlee Amateurs.
Jack Young shot United ahead and headed in a second off the woodwork to made it 2-2.
Jayden Jeffries went around the keeper to put Highfields 3-2 up with 15 minutes to go and it remained that way until deep into stoppage time when Langlee levelled from a corner – then won it in the 30 added minutes.
Tweedmouth Amateurs also suffered a loss as Eyemouth United pulled off a 2-0 win in the Border Amateur A Division but they were celebrating at Berwick Town after a storming 5-1 success against Jed Legion in the B Division.
Dorian Kolt, Cole Wallace, Tommy Lyall, Kieran Hume and Sonny Cowe were all on the scoresheet
Third-placed Highfields take on Hawick Waverley this weekend while relegation-threatened Tweedmouth Ammies are at Langholm Legion.
Berwick Town host lowly Gala Hotspur looking to climb further away from the bottom two.