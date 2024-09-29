Tweedmouth return from weekend off to take on Dalkeith

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tweedmouth Rangers are on the road to Dalkeith Thistle in the East of Scotland Second Division this weekend.

Thistle are in sixth spot, just two points ahead of Tweedmouth, and have played a game more.

Highfields United’s Lee Dodd netted a double in their 2-0 Border Amateur |League A Division success over Langholm Legion.

He headed in the opener from a Dunn Young corner early in the second half and added his second soon after when strike partner Niall Jones crossed for him to finish from close range.

“The visitors were well organised and difficult to break down,” said a United official.

“Chances were few and far between in the first half. The visitors didn’t make it easy for the team after we went 2-0 up but, aside from hitting the bar from 20 yards out, didn’t really create too much in the way of clear-cut chances as we made it five wins from eight league matches.”

Third-placed Highfields visit Eyemouth Amateurs on Saturday.

Fellow A Division side Tweedmouth Amateurs were beaten 3-2 Hawick Waverley.

Kyle Wood netted twice for the Ammies, who have a big Scottish Amateur Cup Second Round tie on Saturday when they take on Ancrum.

Berwick Town shared a point with Jed Legion in the B Division.

Although keeper Jordan Rae pulled off an early penalty save, Town soon found themselves 2-0 down.

