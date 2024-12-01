Tweedmouth reduced to nine-men and suffer last-gasp heartache

Tweedmouth Rangers felt hard done by in their 3-2 defeat at Kennoway Star Hearts.

They were reduced to nine men following red cards for Jack Temple and Dylan Gruter but equalised with just two minutes of stoppage time remaining – then were hit with a late, late sucker punch that club officials felt may have been offside.

Sam Straughan latched onto a loose clearance from the goalkeeper to race through and slot home the opener for Rangers in the 20th minute.

Although Kennoway were also reduced to ten men following a red card, they levelled from the penalty spot after a harsh call then went ahead when the defenders claiming offside.

Tweedmouth weren't happy with some of the decisions during their narrow defeat

It looked like they’d salvaged a point as Christian Temple’s effort came back off the sprawling keeper’s feet and rebounded in off him, but a long free kick was half cleared and when it came back in and was nodded across the six-yard box and bundled in with just seconds to go, ‘Gers were again looking for a flag that never came.

They travel to mid-table Oakley United in the East of Scotland Second Division on Saturday.

Highfields went down to a 5-1 defeat at Duns in the Border Amateur A Division, despite taking the lead through Niall Jones.

Berwick Town made it back-to-back wins with a 2-1 success over St. Boswells in the B Division thanks to a double from Tommy Lyall.

Tweedmouth Amateurs host Dund Amateurs in the A Division on Saturday while Berwick Town are at home to Biggar.