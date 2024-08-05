Tweedmouth Rangers concede last-gasp leveller
Although Lewis Sives netted to give Easthouses Lily a 17th minute lead, Rangers hit back within sixty seconds as Ciaran Nesbit got on the scoresheet.
When Sam Straughan struck in the 73rd minute it looked like Tweedmouth would be celebrating – but Sives grabbed his second five minutes into time added on at the end in a goalmouth scramble.
It was particularly gutting for keeper Aaron Jones who had pulled off a brilliant save to keep an early penalty out.
Tweedmouth take on Harthill Royal in the Alex Jack Cup at MKM Shielfield on Sunday with a 2.30pm kick-off.
Wooler were beaten in a penalty shoot-out by Kelso Thistle in the Coldstream Hospital Cup Final.
The NNFL Glendalers won 3-2 against Coldstream Amateurs in the semis while Kelso were 5-0 victors over Berwick Town.
It ended 3-3 at Home Park, Coldstream, with Kelso keeping their nerves from 12 yards to lift the silverware.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.