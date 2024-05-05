Tweedmouth Rangers beaten but both Highfields and Ammies are celebrating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Blaney headed the hosts ahead early in the second half and Stuart Martin netted the second from a narrow angle.

The points were sealed late on when Blaney again got up to head in from a corner.

The Rangers are back on the road to Kennoway Star Hearts on Saturday in Second Division action where a win would take them to within a point of their hosts.

Highfields United players celebrate promotion. Picture: Highfields Utd

Highfields United were celebrating in the Border Amateur League as they both secured promoted from the B Division and booked themselves a spot in the Beveridge Cup Final with a 3-2 extra time victory at Ancrum.

They face Leithen Rovers in the Final.

Lauder’s 3-1 win over Hawick United ensured that Highfields are going up and they can still finish as champions if they beat at Ancrum at Berwick on Saturday and leaders Eyemouth United slip up at Gala Fairydean Rovers.

“Achieving back-to-back promotions is no mean feat and is testament to the whole squad, who have been a very tight-knit group, with very few incomings and outgoings over the last 2-3 years,” said a club official.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tweedmouth Amateurs were also popping the corks as they avoided relegation from the A Division with a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Tweeddale Rovers at Peebles.

Kyle Murray was the Ammies hero with a 71st minute header to clinch survival.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for everyone involved, considering the position the club was in three months ago,” said an official.