Tweedmouth Rangers back in danger area following loss

A narrow 1-0 defeat at Peebles Rovers put Tweedmouth Rangers right back in trouble.

They are now just outside the East of Scotland Division Two drop-zone on goal difference – and have played two more games than Vale of Leithen and Dalkeith Thistle who occupy the basement.

A deflected shot following a corner shortly after the interval proved enough to sink Kev Wright’s side, who don’t have a fixture this weekend.

Dalkeith are at Bathgate and Vale of Leithen at Oakley United and if either can secure points then they’ll pull Rangers back into the relegation places.

Highfields of the Border Amateur had a huge cup win

Highfields United booked themselves a spot in the semi-finals of the Border Amateur Forsyth Cup with a resounding 10-1 success against Hawick United.

Tweedmouth Amateurs crashed out of the Waddell Cup in the last eight as they went down 5-1 at Tweeddale Rovers.

Third-placed Highfields are at home to Earlston Rhymers while relegation-threatened Tweedmouth Amateurs host Hawick United in the A division this Saturday.

Berwick Town travel to runaway leaders Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs in the B Division.