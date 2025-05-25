Tweedmouth players re-sign

The club are looking to bounce back following relegation

Kev Wright has re-signed a number of his Tweedmouth Rangers squad.

The ‘Gers finished bottom of the East of Scotland Second Division but will look to have a big impact in Division Three next term.

Evan Smith, Sam Straughan, Craig Heath, Jack Cummings, Tommy Malcolm and Dylan Gruter are all remaining with the club, with further signings expected in the coming days.

Highfields United’s end of season golf day will take place at Haggerston this weekend.

United secured a third-place finish in their first season the Border Amateur A Division despite going down 5-1 at Langholm Legion.

“Following back-to-back promotions, and with largely the same squad throughout each of the last three seasons, this is a fine achievement and something that can hopefully be built on in the 2025/26 campaign,” said a club official.