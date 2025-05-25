Tweedmouth players re-sign

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 25th May 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 10:44 BST
The club are looking to bounce back following relegationThe club are looking to bounce back following relegation
The club are looking to bounce back following relegation
Kev Wright has re-signed a number of his Tweedmouth Rangers squad.

The ‘Gers finished bottom of the East of Scotland Second Division but will look to have a big impact in Division Three next term.

Evan Smith, Sam Straughan, Craig Heath, Jack Cummings, Tommy Malcolm and Dylan Gruter are all remaining with the club, with further signings expected in the coming days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Highfields United’s end of season golf day will take place at Haggerston this weekend.

United secured a third-place finish in their first season the Border Amateur A Division despite going down 5-1 at Langholm Legion.

“Following back-to-back promotions, and with largely the same squad throughout each of the last three seasons, this is a fine achievement and something that can hopefully be built on in the 2025/26 campaign,” said a club official.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice