Tweedmouth out of South Cup
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The West of Scotland League outfit had Fraser Stobie, John Cunningham (2), an Evan Smith own goal, Michael Lone, Colm Lafferty and Connor Hughes on the scoresheet.
They led 2-0 at the break and piled on the agony in the second period.
Matty Bauld netted the consolation.
“It was a heavy defeat on the road against a very good team,” said a Tweedmouth official.
“We had chances to make the score line a little less of an eye sore but, in reality, the scoreline was well deserved. Tweedmouth also had keeper Aaron Jones to thank for keeping the score line as it was with a string of first class saves throughout the match.”
Tweedmouth host Stirling University at MKM Shielfield this Saturday in the East of Scotland Second Division with a 2.30pm kick-off.
Highfields United won a ten-goal thriller at Hawick Waverley in the Border Amateur A Division.
J. Jeffrey, D. Shields, J. Young, A. Rutherford, J. Baverstock and L. Dodd scored in the 6-4 win that puts United into fourth spot.
Tweedmouth Amateurs went down 4-1 at top-of-the-table Langlee while Stow were awarded a walkover win against Berwick Town in the B Division.
Highfields travel to Langlee this Saturday while Tweedmouth are at Earlston looking to put their first points up on the board.
Berwick Town host Tweeddale Rovers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.