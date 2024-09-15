Tweedmouth out of South Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A heavy 7-1 defeat at Cumbernauld United sent Tweedmouth Rangers tumbling out of the South Challenge Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West of Scotland League outfit had Fraser Stobie, John Cunningham (2), an Evan Smith own goal, Michael Lone, Colm Lafferty and Connor Hughes on the scoresheet.

They led 2-0 at the break and piled on the agony in the second period.

Matty Bauld netted the consolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tweedmouth Rangers are back in League action on Saturday

“It was a heavy defeat on the road against a very good team,” said a Tweedmouth official.

“We had chances to make the score line a little less of an eye sore but, in reality, the scoreline was well deserved. Tweedmouth also had keeper Aaron Jones to thank for keeping the score line as it was with a string of first class saves throughout the match.”

Tweedmouth host Stirling University at MKM Shielfield this Saturday in the East of Scotland Second Division with a 2.30pm kick-off.

Highfields United won a ten-goal thriller at Hawick Waverley in the Border Amateur A Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

J. Jeffrey, D. Shields, J. Young, A. Rutherford, J. Baverstock and L. Dodd scored in the 6-4 win that puts United into fourth spot.

Tweedmouth Amateurs went down 4-1 at top-of-the-table Langlee while Stow were awarded a walkover win against Berwick Town in the B Division.

Highfields travel to Langlee this Saturday while Tweedmouth are at Earlston looking to put their first points up on the board.

Berwick Town host Tweeddale Rovers.