Tweedmouth out of Alex Jack Cup
Tweedmouth went a goal down but turned things around with strikes from Craig Bell and Rhys Bloomfield.
The visitors levelled five minutes before the interval then bossed the second half to advance with a 5-2 success.
Rangers will hope to bounce back when they host Coldstream in the second round of the EoS Qualifying Cup on Saturday.
Berwick Town made an unbelievable start to their campaign in the Border Amateur League.
After switching from the North Northumberland League in the summer, they were given a warm introduction to Scottish football at Ancrum in their B Division opener.
The game ended 5-5, they had two players sent off and another booked while Keiran Hume hit a hat-trick with Brandon Hossack and Logan Sykes getting the others.
Town hosted Kelso Thistle on Tuesday night.
Tweedmouth Amateurs went down 3-0 at home to Greenlaw in their opener in the A Division.
They travelled to Duns on Wednesday while fellow A Division side Highfields United got going with a fixture against Chirnside United.
