Tweedmouth out of Alex Jack Cup

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2024, 04:53 GMT
Tweedmouth Rangers were dumped out of the Alex Jack Cup by Harthill Royal.

Tweedmouth went a goal down but turned things around with strikes from Craig Bell and Rhys Bloomfield.

The visitors levelled five minutes before the interval then bossed the second half to advance with a 5-2 success.

Rangers will hope to bounce back when they host Coldstream in the second round of the EoS Qualifying Cup on Saturday.

Rangers were defeated 5-2 by Harthill Royal
Berwick Town made an unbelievable start to their campaign in the Border Amateur League.

After switching from the North Northumberland League in the summer, they were given a warm introduction to Scottish football at Ancrum in their B Division opener.

The game ended 5-5, they had two players sent off and another booked while Keiran Hume hit a hat-trick with Brandon Hossack and Logan Sykes getting the others.

Town hosted Kelso Thistle on Tuesday night.

Tweedmouth Amateurs went down 3-0 at home to Greenlaw in their opener in the A Division.

They travelled to Duns on Wednesday while fellow A Division side Highfields United got going with a fixture against Chirnside United.

