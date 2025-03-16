Tweedmouth on the up following win

Tweedmouth Rangers have rocketed out of the relegation zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They had Jack Temple, Craig Heath and Sam Straughan on target in a superb 3-1 win over Edinburgh College that took them up to 12th in the East of Scotland Second Division table.

The promotion-chasing Students were well beaten in a good team display that gave Rangers their first win since October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers now face a must-win trip to Peebles Rovers who sit just two points ahead of them in 11th as the battle to beat the drop really heats up.

Rangers are clear of the drop zone with some big fixtures coming up

The Berwick derby in the Border Amateur League didn’t disappoint.

Highfields United were trailing 5-4 at home to Tweedmouth Amateurs with ten minutes to go – and ended up winning it 7-5 in the A Division encounter.

Hot-shot Lee Dodd hit a hat-trick for United with strike partner Niall Jones getting two and Jayden Jeffrey and Martin Inglis the others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result puts Highfields into third while Tweedmouth are still rooted in the relegation zone despite having Jordan Crombie, Sean Dixon, Charlie Warcup and Leighton Robertson on target.

Tweedmouth go to Tweeddale Rovers in the quarter finals of the Waddell Cup on Saturday while Highfields are also in last eight Cup action, taking on Hawick United in the Forsyth.

Berwick Town were 4-2 winners over Selkirk Victoria in the B Division.

They came back from 2-1 down at the break to take the points with goals from Hossack (2), Lambert, and Cowe and moved up the table into 11th.