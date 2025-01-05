Tweedmouth on the road to Peebles

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 5th Jan 2025, 13:24 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 08:44 GMT
With frost, ice and snow lying on the pitch, officials postponed Tweedmouth Rangers East of Scotland League clash against Vale of Leithen at MKM Shielfield.

The side held an indoor training session instead to keep up the fitness before they go to Peebles Rovers in a Division Two meeting on Saturday.

The two sides are level on 15 points after 15 games with Rangers just ahead on goal difference.

Both Highfields United and Tweedmouth Amateurs are at home this Saturday as the Border Amateur League returns from its festive break.

Tweedmouth go to Peebles on Saturday - if the frost and snow has melted

United face Earlston Rhymers and basement side Tweedmouth take on Hawick United looking to lift themselves out of trouble in the A Division.

Berwick Town are also at home in the B Division as they play Gala Hotspur in a six-pointer.

