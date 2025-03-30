Tweedmouth in battle to beat drop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tweedmouth Rangers’ bid for East of Scotland Second Division safety gets back underway when they host basement side Dalkeith Thistle in a must-win battle this weekend.

Rangers are out of the drop zone on goal difference ahead of Vale of Leithen, with both sides on 19 points.

Dalkeith are just a point adrift and occupying the bottom rung as the pressure piles up at the bottom.

Harthill Royal are just a point ahead of Tweedmouth, with Peebles Rovers four ahead of them.

Tweedmouth have a huge fixture this Saturday when Dalkeith visit

Two teams will drop into the Third Division.

Tweedmouth Amateurs were 1-0 winners over Hawick United in the Border Amateur A Division.

Jack Sprot headed home a Sean Dixon cross in the second half to earn them the three points against the side sitting seven points above them in ninth, but the Ammies still occupy the second relegation place with only Hawick Waverley below them.

Third-placed Highfields United went down 4-2 at home to Earlston Rhymers while Berwick Town were involved in an amazing game in the B Division at Ancrum where it ended 5-5.

The point from the goal fest sees Town remain in twelfth position.

Highfields have an important Forsyth Cup semi-final at Langholm Legion this weekend while Berwick Town are also in Cup action as they go to Leithen Rovers in the quarter finals of the Beveridge Cup.

Tweedmouth go to Greenlaw in the A Division.