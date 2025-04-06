Tweedmouth hit rock bottom
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The side are staring relegation in the face after slipping to another narrow 1-0 home defeat by Dalkeith Thistle, which saw the visitors leapfrog them.
They travel to mid-table Stirling University this weekend with just four games left to pull themselves out of the bottom two.
Tweedmouth Amateurs gave themselves hope and a relegation lifeline with 4-2 win at Greenlaw in the Border Amateur A Division.
Euan Cromarty struck twice with Matty Tait and Leighton Robertson getting the others as they secured their first win on the road this season.
They Ammies remain second bottom, four points adrift of Hawick United in the relegation play-off position.
There was disappointment for Highfields United as they were beaten 2-1 at Langholm Legion in the semi-finals of the Forsyth Cup.
United are, however, back in semi-final action this Saturday when they go to Yarrow Park at Selkirk to take on Kirkfield United in the South of Scotland Amateur Cup.
Berwick Town were beaten 3-2 at Leithen Rovers in B Division and travel to Gala Hotspur on Saturday.