Tweedmouth hit rock bottom

Tweedmouth Rangers have crashed to the foot of the East of Scotland Second Division table.

The side are staring relegation in the face after slipping to another narrow 1-0 home defeat by Dalkeith Thistle, which saw the visitors leapfrog them.

They travel to mid-table Stirling University this weekend with just four games left to pull themselves out of the bottom two.

Tweedmouth Amateurs gave themselves hope and a relegation lifeline with 4-2 win at Greenlaw in the Border Amateur A Division.

The football season is heading for a dramatic close

Euan Cromarty struck twice with Matty Tait and Leighton Robertson getting the others as they secured their first win on the road this season.

They Ammies remain second bottom, four points adrift of Hawick United in the relegation play-off position.

There was disappointment for Highfields United as they were beaten 2-1 at Langholm Legion in the semi-finals of the Forsyth Cup.

United are, however, back in semi-final action this Saturday when they go to Yarrow Park at Selkirk to take on Kirkfield United in the South of Scotland Amateur Cup.

Berwick Town were beaten 3-2 at Leithen Rovers in B Division and travel to Gala Hotspur on Saturday.