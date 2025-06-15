Tweedmouth handed SFA Licence at Hampden

Tweedmouth Rangers have hailed the hard work that goes on behind the scenes at the club after receiving their Scottish FA license at Hampden Park.

Vice-chairman Alex Aitchison and secretary Ross Aitchison were at the national stadium to represent the East of Scotland Third Division side at the SFA AGM and collect the certificate.

SFA Licencing sets out standards and procedures by which clubs will be assessed as a basis for continuous improvement of many aspects of football and is a modern form of regulation.

“Both Alex and Ross have dedicated years of service to Tweedmouth Rangers,” an official told the club’s social media.

“Their hard work has and remains instrumental in the club’s progression. The Scottish FA license acknowledges the standard met by the club both by UEFA and nationally.”

“We as Tweedmouth Rangers FC would like to thank all past and present associates which have aided us in achieving this milestone.”

Rangers were formed in 2010 as members of the North Northumberland League and won a treble of the Division Two title and the Robson and Runciman Cups in 2012/13.

The side, who have ground-shared at MKM Shielfield Park with Berwick Rangers since 2023/24, made the switch across the border after finishing second in Division One and lifting the Anderson Cup in 2015/16.

The club normally compete in the South Challenge Cup but are now also eligible to enter the Scottish FA Cup for the first time as members, making them the second English team alongside their larger neighbours to take part in the competition.

The first preliminary round takes place on Saturday, August 9 and the draw will take place live on the Scottish Cup Youtube Channel in July.

On the field, Tweedmouth have added Leighton Robertson to the side.

He returns to the club following a season at Tweedmouth Amateurs in the Border Amateur League to become manager Kev Wright’s latest signing.

“His attitude is always been spot on and with a bit of confidence and experience gained last season at the Ammies he will have a lot to offer us,” said the boss.