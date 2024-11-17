Tweedmouth grab late equaliser
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ciaran Nesbit had cancelled out Harthill’s opener when he netted in the 43rd minute but he was shown a red card for an off-the-ball incident shortly after the break.
Harthill regained their lead but Rangers pegged them back again in the dying seconds when Heath headed a Rhys Dixon corner into the roof of the net.
Some questionable decisions from the officials and a heavy pitch caused the ‘Gers some frustration as they battled to take the hard-fought point.
Tweedmouth travel to mid-table Kennoway Star in the East of Scotland Second Division this Saturday.
Tweedmouth Amateurs went out of the Colin Campbell Cup at the quarter final stage as they went down 2-0 at Hawick Legion.
They are back in Border Amateur A Division action on Saturday when they host Hawick United, while neighbours Highfields United take on Earlston Rhymers.
Berwick Town play Gala Hotspur in the B Division.