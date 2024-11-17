Tweedmouth grab late equaliser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Craig Heath headed a last-gasp leveller as ten-man Tweedmouth rescued a point at bottom-of-the-table Harthill Royal.

Ciaran Nesbit had cancelled out Harthill’s opener when he netted in the 43rd minute but he was shown a red card for an off-the-ball incident shortly after the break.

Harthill regained their lead but Rangers pegged them back again in the dying seconds when Heath headed a Rhys Dixon corner into the roof of the net.

Some questionable decisions from the officials and a heavy pitch caused the ‘Gers some frustration as they battled to take the hard-fought point.

Tweedmouth travel to mid-table Kennoway Star in the East of Scotland Second Division this Saturday.

Tweedmouth Amateurs went out of the Colin Campbell Cup at the quarter final stage as they went down 2-0 at Hawick Legion.

They are back in Border Amateur A Division action on Saturday when they host Hawick United, while neighbours Highfields United take on Earlston Rhymers.

Berwick Town play Gala Hotspur in the B Division.