Tweedmouth frustrated by late Stirling Uni winner

Chulainn Doan’s second half double condemned Tweedmouth Rangers to a third defeat in the East of Scotland Second Division.

The Stirling University man struck in the 68th and 84th minutes as Rangers were left to rue missed opportunities in front of a crowd of 46 at MKM Shielfield.

Christian Temple had pounced to put them ahead from close range four minutes before the break.

“Tweedmouth come away pointless after failing to put the game beyond their opponents,” said a club official after.

Tweedmouth were hit against the run of play with six minutes to go

“Tweedmouth had the lion’s share of possession, chances and control of the game until the hour mark when the students fired an equaliser in from the edge of the box into Aaron Jones’ bottom left corner.”

“Tweedmouth couldn’t find leadership on the pitch and man management failed again as they went behind, again this came against the run of play as Tweedmouth were relentlessly going forward with the ball.”

“It was definitely three points dropped and will be sore one to take.”

Rangers remain in a mid-table berth in eighth spot with ten points from seven games.

Highfields United were neaten 5-3 at Langlee in the Border Amateur A Division with L. Dodd netting twice and N. Jones adding the other while bottom of the table Tweedmouth Amateurs went down 3-1 at Earlston Rhymers.

Berwick Town were beaten 7-2 at the Five Arches by Tweeddale Rovers in the B Division with their goals coming from Lyall and Honeyman. Town were reduced to ten men by a second half red card.

Highfields host Langholm Legion on Saturday while Tweedmouth Ams go to Hawick Waverley.

Berwick Town are on the road to fellow strugglers Jed Legion.