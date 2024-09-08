Tweedmouth defeated in front of bumper crowd
An official at the East of Scotland Second Division side said the club had been boosted by such a large turnout.
“The match attendance is certainly a massive positive on the back of a defeat,” they said.
“259 in total is a number that many clubs at this level could only dream of, we’d love it every week but in reality, we have to take them when they come.”
Rhys Bloomfield picked up the man of the match award for the second weekend running.
Tweedmouth have a free weekend as other sides are in Challenge Cup second round action.
Tweedmouth Amateurs advanced to the second round of the Scottish Amateur Cup with a convincing 5-2 win at Cowie United.
The goals were netted by Antcliff (2), Wood, Leighton Robertson and an own goal.
Highfields United went down 5-0 at Earlston Rhymers in the Border Amateur A Division while Berwick Town’s B Division game at Leithen Rovers was postponed.
Tweedmouth go to Langlee and Highfields visit Hawick Waverly in the A Division this weekend while Berwick Town go to Stow in the B Division.
