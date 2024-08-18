Tweedmouth beaten in Qualifying Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Second half strikes from Thomas Grey and Jack Storm saw Coldstream advance in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup at Tweedmouth Rangers’ expense.

Grey netted six minutes after the interval and Storm’s goal came with just ten minutes remaining as the Streamers celebrated a derby win at MKM Shielfield in front of 158 fans.

Craig Heath performed well at the back for the Rangers to take the man of the match award.

Tweedmouth travel down to Vale of Leithen in Second Division action this weekend looking to move up the table.

Grey clouds and a Storm brewing from Steamers scorers

Highfields United won an exciting Border Amateur A Division clash 5-4 against Eyemouth United with goals from Dodd, Jones (2), Ham and an own goal while Berwick Town were beaten 4-1 at Hawick in the B Division

Highfields host Duns on Saturday with Town travelling to St. Boswell’s.

There was a big derby fixture in the town last night (Wednesday 21st) as Tweedmouth Amateurs hosted Highfields.

The Ammies were beaten 3-0 by Greenlaw in their opener and 5-0 by Duns last mid-week.

United were 3-1 winners over Chirnside on the same evening with the goals coming from Jones, Dodd and Shields.