Tweedmouth beaten in Qualifying Cup
and live on Freeview channel 276
Grey netted six minutes after the interval and Storm’s goal came with just ten minutes remaining as the Streamers celebrated a derby win at MKM Shielfield in front of 158 fans.
Craig Heath performed well at the back for the Rangers to take the man of the match award.
Tweedmouth travel down to Vale of Leithen in Second Division action this weekend looking to move up the table.
Highfields United won an exciting Border Amateur A Division clash 5-4 against Eyemouth United with goals from Dodd, Jones (2), Ham and an own goal while Berwick Town were beaten 4-1 at Hawick in the B Division
Highfields host Duns on Saturday with Town travelling to St. Boswell’s.
There was a big derby fixture in the town last night (Wednesday 21st) as Tweedmouth Amateurs hosted Highfields.
The Ammies were beaten 3-0 by Greenlaw in their opener and 5-0 by Duns last mid-week.
United were 3-1 winners over Chirnside on the same evening with the goals coming from Jones, Dodd and Shields.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.