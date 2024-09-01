Tweedmouth Ammies up for the Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tweedmouth Amateurs go to Cowie United on Saturday in the first round of the Scottish Amateur Cup.

The Ammies were 5-0 victors over Coldstream Amateurs in the first round of the Colin Campbell Cup last weekend.

Highfields United grabbed a late winner as they also advanced in the same competition.

Opponents Hawick Waverley had gone in front but N. Jones raced clear to lob in the leveller. C. Ham the put the Highfields ahead but the home side got themselves level when United didn’t deal with a long throw.

J. Jeffrey shot Highfields in front again early in the second half but Hawick equalised with nine minutes to go with a near post header from a corner.

There was still time for Ham to race onto a long ball and put away the winner and set up a trip to Hawick United in round two.

Highfields face Earlston on Saturday as they get back to Border League action.

Berwick Town had a day to forget in the B Division as they crashed to an 11-0 defeat by Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

They’re on the road to Leithen Rovers this weekend.