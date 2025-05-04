Tweedmouth aim to enter Scottish Cup next season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tweedmouth Rangers were celebrating off the field after being awarded an entry-level licence and membership of the Scottish FA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award of the licence means that the club can now compete in the Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup.

“We are very proud to have succeeded in this significant goal, but we also remain determined to ensure that we continue to progress both on and off the pitch in the seasons to come,” read a club statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their troubles on the pitch, however, continued as they went down 3-0 to Kennoway Star at MKM Shielfield leaving them deep in relegation trouble.

Rangers are still fighting for Division Two survival

The side remain rooted to the bottom of the East of Scotland Second Division despite having the two points that they were deducted reinstated on appeal for the time being – but with just two games to go, there are only six points to play for.

Rangers are currently four adrift of Harthill Royal and six adrift of Vale of Leithen.

They travel to Burntisland on Saturday and host Oakley United on the final day of reckoning on May 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tweedmouth Amateurs will be competing in the Border Amateur B Division next term after their place in the relegation zone was confirmed.

Third-placed Highfields United still have one game to play following their 1-1 draw at Hawick United.

They travel to Langholm Legion at the end of the month looking to cement their third-placed finish with Langlee and Duns battling it out at the top.

Berwick Town host Stow this Saturday in their final B Division game of the season.

The red and blacks are hoping for a better result than St. Boswell’s to move above them into 11th.