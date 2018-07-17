Turnbull smashes Harriers’ 5k club record at Sunderland

Alnwick Harrier Dan Turnbull smashed the 5k club record last week, beating the previous best which was held by David Kirkland.

Turnbull clocked an outstanding 15.43 at the Sunderland 5k on Wednesday, where he finished 21st in a high class field.

Kirkland’s previous best had been set at just over 16 minutes.

In the same event, Peter McEwan was 147th Senior male in 20.43. Mark Hume also took part and finished in 32.39.

On Saturday Carole Page was first finisher at the Druridge Bay Parkrun for the 44th time! She was 12th overall and was first Harrier home in 21.41.

David Barnes was one place further back, whilst Alice Tetley-Paul was Alnwick’s third athlete home. Also of note Junior Harrier Louise Syers knocked almost two minutes off her previous 5k pb as she finished in 26.47!

Results: 12-Carole Page 21.41 (85.78%); 13-David Barnes 21.46; 31-Alice Tetley-Paul 24.08; 65-Louise Syers 26.47; 66-Graham Syers 26.47; 90-David Cooper 28.32 (61.80%); 91-Peter Embleton 28.33 (59.84%); 99-John Cuthbert 28.53 (44.89%); 100-Laura McLean Jr 28.54; 103-Eleanor Heeley 28.59; 140-Mark Hume 32.53; 144-Rebecca Heeley 33.25.

At the Fountains Abbey Parkrun, Harris Hall was 50th in 21.52, one place and one second ahead of dad Phil. Mum Justine Norman was in 107th in 24.21 and Maddy Hall was 137th in 25.12. John Ross was 55th at the Vogrie Parkrun near Edinburgh in 28.07, George Williams was 306th at Basingstoke in 28.45, Kim Bronze was at the Sheffield Hallam Parkrun where he was home in 30.22 and Alison Hutchings was at Whitley Bay where she was 388th in 31.58. The following day, John Ross was in action again when he finished the Kelso 10k in 1.01.57 to finish 144th.