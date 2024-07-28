Turn out for Town - Alnwick boss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick Town are still learning a few Northern League lessons ahead of their meeting with Newcastle University at St. James’ Park this Saturday.

The black and whites went down to a 3-0 defeat at Jarrow in their first game back up at Step 6 in the football pyramid for a number of years.

But boss Richie Latimer wasn’t left too downbeat and will be hard at work at his blackboard ahead of the visit of the Students – and is keen to get his players quickly up to speed at the higher level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s fantastic to be back in the Northern League,” said the manager, who has completed the first of his goals and aims from when he took over the reins by getting Town there – and is now determined to build on that and continue to move the club forward.

Alnwick Town host Newcastle University this Saturday

“We always knew it was going to be difficult in the first few games with getting the squad used to the level as it proved against Jarrow,” admitted Latimer.

“There was a lot of lads making their debut in the Northern League, so it's a big learning curve for the players - the pace of the game, and how direct the football that was played is the biggest difference from the League we have just been promoted from.”

Benjamin Shodeinde netted twice and Ryan Hardie added the other for the Perth Green side in front of a crowd of 141.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a very good opening win for the lads against a well organised Alnwick side,” said a Jarrow official after.

Shodeinde opened things up in the 11th minute when he got on the end of a free kick and added a second on 41 while Hardie struck with a powerful finish in the 65th minute.

“I think 3-0 was a bit harsh on us on the day - we did create our own chances in the game but didn't take them chances not taking anything away from Jarrow who were worthy wins but we have plenty positives to take from the game,” said Latimer.