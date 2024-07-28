Turn out for Town - Alnwick boss
The black and whites went down to a 3-0 defeat at Jarrow in their first game back up at Step 6 in the football pyramid for a number of years.
But boss Richie Latimer wasn’t left too downbeat and will be hard at work at his blackboard ahead of the visit of the Students – and is keen to get his players quickly up to speed at the higher level.
“It’s fantastic to be back in the Northern League,” said the manager, who has completed the first of his goals and aims from when he took over the reins by getting Town there – and is now determined to build on that and continue to move the club forward.
“We always knew it was going to be difficult in the first few games with getting the squad used to the level as it proved against Jarrow,” admitted Latimer.
“There was a lot of lads making their debut in the Northern League, so it's a big learning curve for the players - the pace of the game, and how direct the football that was played is the biggest difference from the League we have just been promoted from.”
Benjamin Shodeinde netted twice and Ryan Hardie added the other for the Perth Green side in front of a crowd of 141.
“It was a very good opening win for the lads against a well organised Alnwick side,” said a Jarrow official after.
Shodeinde opened things up in the 11th minute when he got on the end of a free kick and added a second on 41 while Hardie struck with a powerful finish in the 65th minute.
“I think 3-0 was a bit harsh on us on the day - we did create our own chances in the game but didn't take them chances not taking anything away from Jarrow who were worthy wins but we have plenty positives to take from the game,” said Latimer.
Town took on Billingham Synthonia at St. James’s on Tuesday evening ahead of this weekend’s game and the manager is hoping for a large turn-out, adding: “We are hoping the town of Alnwick come along and help cheer the lads on after seven seasons out of this league.”
