The birds were liberated from Decoy Lakes for the second week

Trevor Shell’s loft topped the Alnmouth HS results from the Decoy Lakes 2 race with the first ten birds back.

Elsewhere in the Coquetdale Federation, Kevin Moore was first and second at Chevington Drift with Wilson & Galliard in third, while Stevie James scored a win at Amble HS. Taylor, Son, and Bullock were second and the B. Falkous loft third.

Mallaburn & Murphy’s birds flew well at the Alnwick HS with them clocking home the first 13 places.