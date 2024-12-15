Town shut-out at Ponteland
It’s as you were going into the festive break in the North East Women’s Premier Division.
Neither side were able to break the deadlock in a tight game between Alnwick Town ladies and Ponteland United that ended in a 0-0 stalemate.
They remain level on 18 points with Ponteland ahead in second spot on goal difference.
Leaders Chester-le-Street Town are four points clear at the top.
Alnwick play host to them in a huge first game of the New Year when they make the journey up the A1 on the 12th January.