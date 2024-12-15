Town shut-out at Ponteland

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 15th Dec 2024, 17:42 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 11:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It’s as you were going into the festive break in the North East Women’s Premier Division.

Neither side were able to break the deadlock in a tight game between Alnwick Town ladies and Ponteland United that ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

They remain level on 18 points with Ponteland ahead in second spot on goal difference.

Leaders Chester-le-Street Town are four points clear at the top.

Alnwick play host to them in a huge first game of the New Year when they make the journey up the A1 on the 12th January.

Related topics:Ponteland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice