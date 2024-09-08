Town match cancelled at Boldon

Alnwick Town’s visit to crisis club Boldon CA this weekend has been postponed.

The former Wearside League side’s chairman Steven Moore has stepped down and manager Gary Henry has left in what looks to be a challenging time at the club, leaving Alnwick with a free weekend.

Boldon were promoted into the Northern League Second Division in 2021. They currently sit second bottom of the table with five points from five drawn games and they’re yet to win.

The situation once again highlights the difficulties of running a local club at any level, and boss Richie Latimer has plenty of sympathy for the Welfare Park outfit.

Town beat Washington 3-2 at St. James's Park last weekend

“They’ve sadly have lost their manger and players have also left. It’s never nice to see a club struggling, so everyone at Alnwick hopes that they can get sorted and hopefully we’ll see them back playing soon,” he said.

Max Anderson was spot-on again as Alnwick Town secured another three points against basement side Washington last weekend.

Anderson tucked away a penalty while Euan Potts and Usman Ogidan got the others as the black and whites moved up to 11th spot in the table with an exciting 3-2 success in front of a crown of 117.

Latimer felt Luke Baston and Lee Johnson’s performances were the pick of the bunch on the day.

The result came on the back of a disappointing 2-0 mid-week home defeat by Thornaby where a bumper 160 had been in attendance.

“It was another good three points from what turned out to be a very tough game against a very energetic Washington team, who will feel disappointed not to have taken a point out of the game,” said Latimer.

“We had to dig deep in the last 15 minutes as Washington pushed for an equaliser. We could, and should, have really put it to bed in the last five minutes but didn’t take our chances.”

“Overall, with six players missing from our normal squad, it was a brilliant three points to add to what I believe to be a very solid start to our first season back in the Northern League.”

Town faced a long mid-week haul down to FC Hartlepool and Latimer said his side were going down looking to get a result at what he feels is a hard place to go.

“Three wins in our last four is a very good return and has given us that belief and confidence to know we can win games,” continued Latimer.

“We have travelled well numbers-wise all season and that will be the same for this game. We have a few lads missing but a few lads back - that's why the squad is so important. We will be looking to go down there and give another good account of ourselves.”