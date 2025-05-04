Town ladies to end season at Premier Champions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick Town ladies can be party poopers when they travel to title-winning Chester-le-Street Town this Sunday.

With the North East Regional Premier Division title race now settled, the black and whites can try and deflate the buoyant mood at the champions.

Chester-le-Street were convincing 4-0 winners at closest rivals Bradford City in a must-win game that saw them clinch the silverware.

And with the pressure now off, Alnwick, who were 4-3 winners over Spennymoor Town in their final home fixture of the season on St. James’s Park, can play their football without any pressing outside factors.

Alnwick have won 10 of their 19 League games this season

Taylor Straughan struck twice with Libby Rees and Georgia Latto also on the scoresheet in the success.

Peter Hately’s side can secure a fourth-placed finish with just a point that would take them above South Shields, who have completed their fixtures.

A win would put the side just two points behind third-placed Ponteland United who have also played all of their games.

Alnwick Town ladies section is now actively recruiting players for a new reserve team managed by Allan Jones.

They are holding open training sessions at Greensfield in June for players over 16-years-old.