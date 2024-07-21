Town join Scottish League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Berwick Town have left the North Northumberland League and joined the Border Amateur B Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Billendean side were Laidler Lancaster Cup winners last season and were the last senior side in the town playing in England.

They now join Tweedmouth Amateurs and Highfields United in playing across the Border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am not going to knock the NNFL, after playing in the league myself for many years, but feel the Border Amateur League is better run at this minute,” a club official told the Advertiser.

“That’s probably the same feeling from the other Berwick teams.”