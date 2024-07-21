Town join Scottish League

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 21st Jul 2024, 16:44 BST
Berwick Town have left the North Northumberland League and joined the Border Amateur B Division.

The Billendean side were Laidler Lancaster Cup winners last season and were the last senior side in the town playing in England.

They now join Tweedmouth Amateurs and Highfields United in playing across the Border.

“I am not going to knock the NNFL, after playing in the league myself for many years, but feel the Border Amateur League is better run at this minute,” a club official told the Advertiser.

“That’s probably the same feeling from the other Berwick teams.”

