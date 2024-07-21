Town join Scottish League
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Berwick Town have left the North Northumberland League and joined the Border Amateur B Division.
The Billendean side were Laidler Lancaster Cup winners last season and were the last senior side in the town playing in England.
They now join Tweedmouth Amateurs and Highfields United in playing across the Border.
“I am not going to knock the NNFL, after playing in the league myself for many years, but feel the Border Amateur League is better run at this minute,” a club official told the Advertiser.
“That’s probably the same feeling from the other Berwick teams.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.