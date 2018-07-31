Tournament experience for Touch Rugby ladies

On Saturday, 14 members of Alnwick RFC Ladies Touch Rugby travelled to Tynedale to take part in a touch rugby tournament, hosted by Tynedale RFC.

The storms held off for an exciting afternoon of matches, with four other teams from the region also competing.

Alnwick Ladies Touch Rugby was formed by coach and player Emma Adamson in January this year, and this was the third tournament in which the team has played.

The matches were 7-aside with rolling subs, meaning that all players got a good game in.

Alnwick played against all four of the other teams, holding their own against some more experienced rivals.

The progress made as the team has grown was clear to see; it’s hard to think that many of the players were completely new to the sport at the beginning of the year!

Alnwick got off to a great start, beating Percy Park Ravens in the first match of the day. The second match, against Tynedale, was closely fought and resulted in a draw. The last two matches saw Alnwick take on Houghton and then Novos, who both beat Alnwick, with Novos going on to win the whole tournament.

Nominated by the referees, Alnwick’s ‘Player of the Tournament’ was awarded to Tracey Graham; Tracey played consistently well in all matches, scoring a number of tries for Alnwick.

A social was held afterwards with members from all the teams enjoying food and drink together in the rugby club.

Alnwick RFC Ladies Touch Rugby meet at Alnwick RFC on Monday’s and Friday’s from 6.15-7.15pm. New members welcome!

The Alnwick Touch Rugby Squad.