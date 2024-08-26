Tough luck as Alnwick Town are knocked out of FA Vase on penalties

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick Town must put their FA Vase heartache behind them as they prepare to go to Grangetown Boys Club this weekend.

The black and whites crashed out of the national competition in the cruellest manner as they were beaten 3-2 by Billingham Synthonia in a penalty shoot-out.

The game had ended 1-1 with Max Anderson gleefully smashing a Brannon Patterson cross into the back of the net to give Alnwick the lead.

But Town were pegged back before the break when Dec Brown raced onto a long ball over the top and finished past advancing keeper Ugochukwu Udochukwu.

It was Alnwick's first time playing back in the National competition in six years

Now boss Richie Latimer wants his side to learn from the experience and move forward as the games continue to come thick and fast in the Second Division of the Northern League.

“It was great to go ahead but I don’t think we managed the game particularly well after that point,” Latimer told Alnwick Town TV.

“Billingham were very direct and a big set of lads and I think we could have managed that moment where we conceded a little bit better, but I think it was probably a fair result at half time.”

“Both teams lacked that little bit of cutting edge in the final third and I could probably see it going to penalties if I’m honest – defensively I think both teams were pretty solid but lacked that little bit of creativity in front of goal,” he continued.

“It’s always disappointing to go out of any Cup, and especially a national Cup, but penalties are a lottery and unfortunately this time we were on the wrong end of it. But that’s football and we have to take it and get on with it.”

Grangetown have drawn three and lost six of their fixtures this season to sit second bottom and Town will be looking to pick up points.

“We’re still a club who have just come back into the League and we’re always looking to improve but we’re there or thereabouts. We’re getting there and results are starting to show that.”

The black and whites were in midweek action again at Chester-le-Street United, and the gaffer is having to rotate his squad to keep up with the relentless demands.

“We’ve still got a few injuries but we’ve put a squad together to be competitive and win games, so I’m sure every club is the same.”