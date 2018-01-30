Top ten finish for Lauren at the Northern cross country finals

Alnwick Harriers sent down a strong Girls U13s team to take part in the Northern Cross Country Championships at Harewood House, near Leeds on Saturday.

In a field of 235 runners Lauren Brown put in a top class performance against the best runners in her age category across the north of England to finish 10th overall in 12.07.

Millie Breese was next in 55th in 12.45, followed by Hannah Johnston in 144th and Beth Carragher in 213th. The team finished a good 15th of the 29 complete teams.

Earlier that morning down at Druridge Bay, a fair number of Harriers were in 5k action at the parkrun. There was another good performance from a Junior Harrier in Ollie Telfer who notched a decent 5k pb to finish sixth of the 196 runners in 19.31. He just pipped Jason Dawson who also ran a course best, whilst Mike Telfer was 16th, just over a minute ahead of Andrew Wilde and David Hindmarsh.

Also for the chaps Harris Hall improved his 5k best even more, clocking 22.37, whilst David Henderson was winner of the male 60 category.

For the women Carole Page was third finisher in 22.26, whilst there were age category wins for Mel Steer (45) and Ruth Doctor (40).

Last but not least massive congratulations to Nell Gair. She scorched round in a course pb and won the female 35 age category!

Results: 6-Ollie Telfer 19.31 (72.67%); 7-Jason Dawson 19.40 (73.22%); 16-Mike Telfer 20.24; 21-Andrew Wilde 21.30 (63.49%); 23-David Hindmarsh 21.52 (70.88%); 27-Carole Page 22.26 (82.91%); 29-Harris Hall 22.37 (67.65%); 30-Phil Hall 22.38 (62.15%); 36-Mel Steer 23.15; 37-David Henderson 23.19 (69.41%); 42-Tracey Sample 24.04 (67.31%); 68-Ruth Doctor 26.21; 96-Nell Gair 28.41; 128-Christine Hardy 31.21 (52.54%); 129-Jayne McKenna 31.45.

Elsewhere, Lorna Stephenson took part in the South Shields Parkrun finishing in 37.18.

Saturday, March 3 sees Alnwick Harriers host the final event of the Start Fitness NE Harrier League cross country season at The Pastures.

As the hosting club Alnwick need members to help out with marshalling on the day. A sheet will be going up in Willowburn this week for volunteers or you can email stevenstudley76@gmail.com