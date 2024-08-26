Top tech at driving range

Longhirst golf club offer top driving range technology.

To add to the already growing academy set up, that teaches England internationals, Longhirst Hall Golf Club near Morpeth have added Top Tracer technology to all of their driving range bays, giving users instant analysis of their shots, as well as, great, fun practice for families. Head Pro Paul Fiddes said: "It's another major step forward in adding all the tools golfers of any age can use, to benefit their game, AND it's great fun too."