Top riders set to compete at Burgham Horse Trials

This weekend (July 27-29), Burgham International Horse Trials – Northumberland’s premier equestrian event – is serving up a feast of entertainment for everyone with an interest in horses.

The entire range of the eventing community, from the highest ranked riders in the world to those competing as amateurs at grass-roots level, will come together at Burgham, which is situated in beautiful, rolling countryside conveniently near the A1 between Alnwick and Morpeth.

On Friday, July 27, the CIC3*, CIC2* and CIC* international classes will perform their dressage tests in the main International Arena, while the equine stars of the future will compete in Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse qualifiers in the Burgham Park Arena.

The national eventing classes, ranging from BE90 to open intermediate, take centre stage on Saturday, July 28, while international dressage continues in the International Arena. There will be a full day of cross-country as riders tackle Burgham’s varied and testing tracks.

On Sunday, July 29, the showjumping and cross-country for the three international classes take place – this is the day to watch your sporting heroes battle it out for supremacy. As well as the eventing action, there is a British Showjumping Category 2 show in the Burgham Park arena.

But it’s not all about horses. On both Saturday and Sunday there will be a fun dog show at 2pm, with classes including Waggiest Tail, Prettiest Bitch, Dog Most Like Its Owner and Dog The Judge Would Most Like To Take Home. Entries cost just £2 per class and there will be rosettes and prizes in kind. There is a great children’s entertainment area, tradestands, lots of delicious food options and more than one bar for much-needed refreshment!

Burgham’s supported charity for 2018 is Hospice Care North Northumberland, which provides palliative care, free of charge, to people with advanced progressive illnesses, addressing their physical, emotional, social and psychological needs, enhancing their quality of life and supporting their families and carers.

Working out of its centres in Alnwick and Berwick, the service currently cares for more than 300 patients and their families every year in an area stretching from Morpeth into the Borders.

Tickets may be bought on the gate, or online until midnight the day before your visit. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.burghaminternationalhorsetrials.co.uk.