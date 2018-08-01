Tom and Jane lead the athletes home in 2018 Coastal Run

Alnwick Harriers once again staged their Northumberland Coastal Run on Sunday.

After all the recent hot and sunny weather, conditions were a little ‘damp’ for this year’s staging of the event, which sees athletes run a route from Beadnell to Alnmouth.

There was another bumper entry and congratulations go to the race winners who were Tyne Bridge Harrier Tom Charlton, and for the second year running in the ladies’ race, Morpeth Harrier Jane Hodgson.

Tom was the clear winner of this race for his first time, finishing over three minutes ahead of second placed Ross Floyd of Morpeth Harriers. Stephen Jackson of Elvet Striders was third, ahead of Alnwick’s own Dan Turnbull, who retained the first male Harrier shield.

For the women, Jane won the event for the second year on the spin, finishing just over six minutes ahead of Horsforth Harrier Aisling Wall. Former winner Judith Nutt was third, whilst Alnwick’s first finisher was Laura Stubbings.

2018 Harriers results:

4-Dan Turnbull 1.26.23; 34-Steve Patterson 1.35.24; 75-Allan Foggon 1.41.01; 117-Adam Fletcher 1.45.20; 123-Jason Dawson 1.45.52; 156-John Cuthbert 1.47.54; 175-Laura Stubbings 1.49.33; 185-Ian Horsley 1.50.30; 192-Steve Studley 1.51.20; 204-Gareth Pearson 1.52.05; 245-Lisa Baston 1.54.27; 247-Tim Falconer 1.54.49; 343-Mel Steer 2.00.36; 484-Ian Stephenson 2.10.32;

521-Alice Tetley-Paul 2.12.32; 600-Jo Woodcock 2.18.26; 631-Emma McGee 2.20.27; 646-Chris Friend 2.21.31; 678-Stuart Eaborn 2.24.43; 788-Richard Eastoe 2.34.51; 789-Gay Eastoe 2.34.51; 818-Eileen Guthrie 2.38.16; 822-Nell Gair 2.39.05; 827-Linda Patterson 2.40.06; 831-John Ross 2.40.42; 846-Laura McLean Jr 2.43.17; 870-Sheelagh Woodcock 2.45.58; 897-Peter Embleton 2.52.25; 898-Carol Wall 2.52.29; 899-Helen Patterson 2.52.30; 901-Wendy Appleby 2.52.31; 902-Helen Thomson 2.52.31; 903-Laura McLean Sr 2.52.31; 904-David Cooper 2.52.31; 905-Una McCaig 2.52.32; 906-Brenda Mallen 2.52.33; 908-Emma Givens 2.52.34.

Thanks go to the superb marshals who cheered on the participants so well despite the grim weather! And of course many thanks to race organiser, Tracey Sample, who did a fantastic job in organising another great event.

The committee would also like to thank several organisations who made the race possible, including, Rothbury Motors, Alnmouth FC, The National Trust, Rapid Reaction, Alnmouth Links Golf Club and Hipsburn First School.