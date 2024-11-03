Together we can make this club great again, says new Blyth Spartans boss Michael Connor

New Blyth Spartans manager Michael Connor says his love affair with football began in the peeling green painted stands at Croft Park.

The popular Blyth Town manager has made the exciting move up Plessey Road after a consortium of south-east Northumberland businesspeople took over the reigns from Irfan Liaquat last week – and he has brought the feel-good factor with him.

Childhood Spartans fan Connor is thrilled and enthused by the chance to put his stamp on Spartans after leading their neighbours all the way up through the Northern Alliance to the brink of the NPL East.

“After sixteen years at Blyth Town, I am extremely proud to have the opportunity, as a local lad, to manage Blyth Spartans. I grew up as a Spartans fan and have so many memories of standing on the terraces for the famous cup runs; Spartans are the main reason I fell in love with football,” he told the club’s website.

New Blyth Spartans manager Michael Connor at Croft Park.

“I know this is going to be a challenge, but I am excited about the whole community relaunch of the club. There’s a real buzz about the place, and together we can make this club great again.”

Spartans remain bottom of the NPL Premier following a 3-0 defeat at Ilkeston Town last weekend that saw former boss Tom Wade taking temporary charge of the side after a whirlwind few days.

But after the club were unable to play their last two home fixtures and in the wake of fan unrest, many were happy just to see the green and white strips back on the pitch. The dedicated club volunteers who had left under the previous management have also returned to Spartans.

Connor’s first game in charge will be at Warrington Rylands this Saturday.

A statement released by Blyth Town congratulated Connor on his appointment, wished him all the best in his new role, and thanked him for the years of loyalty he dedicated to them.

“We join of the rest of Blyth in applauding the dedicated group of sponsors and supporters that have surely saved Blyth Spartans,” it read.

“Michael forms a huge part of our history and has given us many great memories and achievements to look back on.”

Assistant manager Gav Fell takes over at Gateway Park with the club second in Division One of the Northern League.