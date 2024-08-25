Tillside well beaten at Warkworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tillside crashed to a heavy defeat at Warkworth in Division Two.

The Etal side were all out for just 90 in 23 overs at the Castle Green while Warkworth laboured to 92/5 by the 40th over.

An impressive display of bowling from Warkworth’s Adam Hall was the defining feature of the match as he took 5-16 in the seven overs that he bowled, including a maiden over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipper Michael Phillips and Martin Clark also had decent figures of 3-32 and 2-38 respectively.

Adam Hall took 5-16

Tillside’s highest scorer with the bat was Liam Hindmarsh who chalked up 26 before being caught by Tristan Parnell.

Joe Bickerton scored 18 and Gareth Hill 11, but everyone else was in single figures as they were at stunned at 1-2 following an awful start.

Warkworth opener Christopher Smith was 23 not out as they steadily chased down the total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Bickerton’s brilliant bowling figures continued with 3-21 as he dismissed Phillips, Stephen Dargue and Parnell.

Finn Currie was clean bowled by Hindmarsh for 5 and the umpire raised a finger in the air to remove Hall lbw for 12 off Hill.

Rhys James was 8 not out as Warkworth took the 30 points.

Tillside host Percy Main at the Etal Oval this Saturday while Wooler, looking for promotion from Division Six North, host Whitley Bay seconds.