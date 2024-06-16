Tillside take the points at Percy Main

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tillside’s 22-run victory at bottom side Percy Main in Division Two of the Northumberland & Tyneside League had much to do with the bowling of Joe Bickerton and Ross Hindmarsh’s skill with bat and ball.

Hindmarsh hit 41 as Tillside made a score of 127 all out in the 44th over, while Bickerton’s 4-25 helped ensure the hosts went for 105 all out by the 42nd.

Hindmarsh also took the important wicket of keeper Ben Jenkins just as he was looking menacing on 32 with four boundaries, wicket keeper Jamie Pick taking the catch behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had a devastating spell that saw him take 3-1 including a maiden from just 15 balls.

Tillside won by 22 runs

“It was a good performance from Ross again this week, considering he has a chest infection, but he got vital runs and wickets we needed,” said Bickerton afterwards.

“It started to get difficult to bowl late on in our innings due to the rain but we stayed positive and encouraged some younger players through that,” he continued.

“Young Will Moor made his first team debut batting at number three and he was impressive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moor faced 46 balls before his wicket was taken by Oliver Robson as he made a solid but understandably cautious start at the crease while Gareth Hill’s 22 included three 4s and a 6 and Rory MacGregor knocked 14 not out.

Alisdair Skelly bowled 2-24 and MacGregor 1-34 while Pick caught two others behind as well as stumping Nick Dodds for a duck.

Hindmarsh has now won back-to-back man of the matches and has hit 219 runs so far this season while taking eight wickets, while Bickerton has taken 19 and hit 82.

Tillside travel to Backworth this Saturday and Bickerton says the fixture has a bit added spice for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to playing Backworth next week as I will be facing my brother and opening bowler Calum,” he revealed.

“I believe it’s a close league where anyone can beat anyone so we will be going into the weekend feeling positive.”

Berwick’s Third Division fixture at Blyth was cancelled due to the rain.