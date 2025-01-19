Tillside off to a flier in Indoor Cricket League
Tillside ladies got off to a winning start in the Northumberland Cricket Board Women’s and Girls Indoor Softball Cricket League at Alnwick.
They won their two opening fixtures in the League which features the clubs Tillside, Alnmouth, Rock, Warkworth and Alnwick.
“We’re getting back into the swing of things before indoor training starts,” said the club’s Amanda Hindmarsh.
The Tillside squad all play their cricket in the Northumberland Women’s Cricket League.
They play against Warkworth and then Alnwick next Thursday evening (30 January).