Tillside beaten but Berwick and Wooler record wins

Tillside fell to a five-wicket defeat by Seaton Burn in Division Two of the Northumberland & Tyneside League.

Olly Dakers hit 46 after the Etal outfit had won the toss and elected to bat, but they were all out for 130 after 40 overs.

Usman Maroof proved particularly difficult to play shots against as the visitor’s bowler took 5-34 from his ten overs as he destroyed the lower order sending David Todd, Jamie Pick, Rory McGregor, Alisdair Skelly and Cameron McGregor all on the stroll back to the pavilion.

Openers Joe Bickerton and Ross Hindmarsh were both dismissed by Christopher Weldon, skipper Bickerton being caught by Karthik Alva for six and Hindmarsh seeing his bails tumbled on ten.

Tillside fell to defeat

Seaton Burn were 133 for 5 in response after 45.4 overs.

Maroof chalked up 48 before being caught by Pick from Callum McGregor and Weldon hit 30 before Todd bowled him.

The Thompson boys led the attack as Berwick maintained top spot in the Third Division with an 8-wicket victory over Whickham at the Pier Field.

James Thompson bowled 4-42 with one maiden from 12 overs while Stephen Thompson was 3-33 from 11 as they had the visitors all-out for 113 from 45.1.

Dominic Donaldson then maintained his fantastic run rate with a 65 not out, including 7 fours and 3 sixes, as the Borderers put 116 for 2 up on the scoreboard from just 25.5 overs to take the 30 points.

Wooler have stormed to the top of Division 6 (North) despite seeing their opening four fixtures cancelled due to waterlogged pitches.

They beat Monkseaton 2nds by 45 runs in their opener on Bank Holiday Monday and followed that up with a 29-run success at Kirkley.

The hosts were 144 all out from 38.2 overs with Andrew Aitchison taking 4-23 and Ali Graham 3-16.

Graham then hit 61 with the bat to top score while Aitchison also impressed with a 59 that included 4 sixes and three fours before being caught by Sourabh Roy from Hafiz Raza.