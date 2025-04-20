Tillside and Berwick suffer defeats

Tillside’s batting order collapsed in an 89-run defeat at Seaton Burn in their opening game of the cricket season in the Northumberland & Tyneside cricket league.

The Division Two side were all out for just 88 in 36 overs as they went out to chase a total of 177/7 made by the hosts.

Joe Bickerton’s 26 and skipper Ross Hindmarsh’s 23 top the scoring.

Aryan Kakwani had struck 76 before being caught and bowled by Bickerton as Seaton Burn elected to bat.

Joe Bickerton top scored with the bat
Joe Bickerton top scored with the bat

Kenny Keddie took 3-9 with one maiden from his five overs as the hosts remained at the crease until tea time.

Berwick also suffered a defeat in Division Three as they were beaten by three wickets at the Pier Field by Blagdon Park.

The Borderers were all out for 95 in 38.2 overs after the visitors won the toss and put them in to bat.

Berwick’s tail end slumped with five players walking for ducks and the side making just 16 from the last seven to fall.

Michael Beveridge knocked 24, Elliott Keenan 21, Dominic Donaldson 20 and skipper James Patterson 15.

Eddie Millington took 5-16 and Joseph Creasy 3-9.

Berwick made a spirited response after tea and they had the visitors on 39-5 at one point with James Thompson bowling 3-26, Declan Mark taking 2-20 and Jordan Woodcock 2-17.

But an undefeated 32 from Mudara Senanayake helped Blagdon Park to 101/7 in the 37th over.

Tillside go to Washington on Saturday and Berwick are at Percy Main.

