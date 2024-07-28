Tillmouth frustrated by rain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tillmouth’s Division Two clash at Seaton Burn was abandoned due to heavy rain.

They were left somewhat frustrated as they’d been on 211 all out in their 50 overs and the hosts were on 138/7 with just four overs left to bowl.

Would they have hit 74 from 24 balls? It’s highly unlikely. Seaton Burn skipper Richie Kyle was 30 not out after facing 81 balls and hitting four 4s and a six, while partner Andrew White was on 12 from 18and had hit three 4s.

With respective strike rates of 37.04 and 66.67, the hosts will consider themselves fortunate to have been handed 15 points, with Tillside taking 16.

Tillmouth were in a commanding position when rain stopped play

Tillside skipper Ross Hindmarsh knocked a solid 80 and Will Moor 72 as they clocked up a decent total.

Rory McGregor, Sean Whitty and Hindmarsh took two wickets each as they put the side two places above them in the table under real pressure.

They will hope for better fortune when they take on leaders Matfen at the Etal Oval on Saturday.

Wooler, meanwhile, raced to a 96-run victory over Kirkley as they maintained pole position in Division Six North.

Laurie Blackburn was a brilliant 135 not out and Ali Graham ran up 71 as Wooler were 258/2.