Three wins in three for Alnwick RFC

Michael van Vuuren’s Alnwick express is up and running.

The blue and gold secured a narrow 31-29 victory over Ilkley at Greensfield to celebrate three wins on the bounce.

The points also moved Alnwick up above the visitors in the Regional One North East table.

They’re now up into eighth spot after a tough start to the season which saw them rooted to the bottom.

Alnwick will look to extend their good run of form this weekend

Alnwick are now zeroing in on Driffield who sit a point ahead of them but have played a game more.

They make the short journey to Blaydon in another important fixture this Saturday ahead of Rugby’s festive break.

The Tynesiders are second bottom on 18 points, trailing van Vuuren’s side by 8, and Alnwick will look to put more distance between them before they return on the 4th January to take on Percy Park - another side that sit below them.