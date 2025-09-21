Three in three for Alnwick Rugby

The Alnwick squad with their ball boys following their recent success against York

Alnwick RFC made it three out of three in Regional One North East as they stormed to a 6-26 success at Cleckheaton.

The blue and gold led 6-21 at half time with a dominant performance and didn’t take their foot off the gas in the second as they moved up into second spot behind Heath.

John Spark, Chair of rugby at the club, said: “The lads are pleased with three out of three. Cleckheaton is a hard place to go and get a result on an atrocious day for weather.”

“James Blackett was the man of the match. The forwards carried the ball well, doing hard work in the wet. The backs defended well, not conceding a try.”

Alnwick are in Cup action this weekend when they travel to Novocastrians.

“All three teams are involved in the Cup this weekend. The firsts, seconds and thirds are defending the Northumberland County Cups they won in April,” he continued.

Alnwick Ladies kicked off their NC3 (North) campaign with a storming 55-0 victory over Gateshead.

Milly Phillips ran in three tries, Tilly Aspin two and Niamh Aspin, Jaqueline Davis, Anya Wagstaff, and Holly Robinson one apiece while Niamh Aspin kicked five conversions in the huge win at Greensfield.