Three Harriers complete the gruelling Chevy Chase at Wooler

On Saturday, three Alnwick Harriers took part in the tough 20 mile Chevy Chase Fell race through the Cheviots in scorching heat.

Adam Fletcher was the first club runner home in 29th place overall in 3.52.04. The other two finishers were Karen Kelly and Lisa Baston, who finished within seconds of each other in 5.11.37 and 5.11.42.

Earlier in the day 11 Harriers took part in the Druridge Bay Parkrun. First home for Alnwick, and in a course pb, was new member Laurence Reeves. He was seventh in 19.48. Also of note Diana Weightman was first in the female 55 category, whilst Junior Harrier Eleanor Heeley scored a huge pb and Sue Skirrow also notched a course best.

Results: 7-Laurence Reeves 19.48 (65.15%); 23-David Barnes 22.17; 51-Diana Weightman 24.54; 58-Eleanor Heeley 25.37 (64.93%); 75-Laura McLean Jr 27.33; 81-Justine Norman 27.46; 87-George Williams 28.12; 103-Phil Hall 29.19; 106-Sue Skirrow 29.31; 136-Alice Tetley-Paul 31.35; 158-Mark Hume 34.47.

In other parkruns elsewhere round the country, there were some more decent performances, including age category wins!

Just down the coast Peter Grey once again won the male 60 age category at South Shields clocking 20.27 to finish 11th overall. David Hindmarsh finished a splendid eighth and first in the male 55 category at Newbiggin by the Sea in 22.28. Further afield, Kim B ronze was 55th at the Bakewell parkrun in Derbyshire in 25.20 and John Ross was home in 29.21 at the Frimley Lodge Parkrun in Surrey.

The following day two Harriers were in action in the Great North 10k. Adam Stott was across the line in 46.49 and Jo Powell finished in 48.14.

Last Wednesday, two Harriers travelled down to take part in the Tynedale 10k. Both put in decent performances with Angie Embleton finishing 128th in 47.00, whilst Denise Drummond was 183rd in 50.52.

Annabel Lillico took her second trophy in two successive road races by winning the first lady trophy in the Tweed Striders organised Berwick Curfew Run on Wednesday, a 1.3mile dash, single circuit around the town’s Elizabethan Walls, on a circular route to beat the sound of the Curfew bells with a challenging steep hill included.

Annabel completed the circuit in 8.56 to take the first senior lady trophy after winning the first Under 40 Female trophy at the Peterhead half marathon in June.

Annabel and dad Jim marked their fourth half marathon in two months by completing the recent Peterhead Half Marathon.

The challenge over the four runs, was to run together at all times, carry out a European Run (Berlin Half Marathon), Large City Run (Leeds Half Marathon), a half marathon trail (the challenging, some say brutal Durham Coastal Marathon) and a running club arranged run at Peterhead.

The plan at Peterhead, the last of the quartet, was to gain a PB for Annabel and best in age group for Jim. Success for Annabel as she came first in the under 40 women class and Jim finished second in the male 60 category.

Both received their awards in a podium presentation and represented Alnwick Harriers in team colours.

* This year’s Northumberland Coastal Run is being held on Sunday, July 29 and the organisers, Alnwick Harriers, are now in need of marshals to help out on the day.

If you’d like to help out please add your names to the notice board at Willowburn, along with your contact details and preferred marshal point.

Alternatively you can contact Tracey Sample (tracey.sample@mail.com or 07854787844) or Jocelyn Bolam (alpinilover@btinternet.com telephone 07877125365).