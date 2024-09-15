Three from three for Blue Bell A

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Blue Bell A are leading the way in the Amble & Broomhill Pool League.

With three wins from three so far, and an eight ball finish from Kevin Bowers in one of those victories, they top the table.

Scott Chisholm of the Linton Tute A has also hit an eight baller this season.

Tav Vikings are the early leaders in Division Two with three wins from three.

The Blue Bell A have 24 points overall so far

The first round draw for the Team KO competition is as follows: Stobswood v. Dock C, Trap B v. Dock A, Angies Tav C v. Blue Bell A, Linton Tute B v. Trap A, Togston v. The Vikings, Brick Club v. Linton Tute A, Radcliffe v. East Chev Tute B, East Chev Tute A v. Blue Bell B.