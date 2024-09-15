Three from three for Blue Bell A
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Blue Bell A are leading the way in the Amble & Broomhill Pool League.
With three wins from three so far, and an eight ball finish from Kevin Bowers in one of those victories, they top the table.
Scott Chisholm of the Linton Tute A has also hit an eight baller this season.
Tav Vikings are the early leaders in Division Two with three wins from three.
The first round draw for the Team KO competition is as follows: Stobswood v. Dock C, Trap B v. Dock A, Angies Tav C v. Blue Bell A, Linton Tute B v. Trap A, Togston v. The Vikings, Brick Club v. Linton Tute A, Radcliffe v. East Chev Tute B, East Chev Tute A v. Blue Bell B.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.