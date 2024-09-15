Three from three for Blue Bell A

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2024, 18:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Blue Bell A are leading the way in the Amble & Broomhill Pool League.

With three wins from three so far, and an eight ball finish from Kevin Bowers in one of those victories, they top the table.

Scott Chisholm of the Linton Tute A has also hit an eight baller this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tav Vikings are the early leaders in Division Two with three wins from three.

The Blue Bell A have 24 points overall so farThe Blue Bell A have 24 points overall so far
The Blue Bell A have 24 points overall so far

The first round draw for the Team KO competition is as follows: Stobswood v. Dock C, Trap B v. Dock A, Angies Tav C v. Blue Bell A, Linton Tute B v. Trap A, Togston v. The Vikings, Brick Club v. Linton Tute A, Radcliffe v. East Chev Tute B, East Chev Tute A v. Blue Bell B.

Related topics:Division Two

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice