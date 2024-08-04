Thompson bowls Blagdon Park over in Berwick blitz

Berwick’s James Thompson did a demolition job on promotion rivals Blagdon Park.

The bowler had superb figures of 8-17 as the Borderers kept up their title push at the top of Division Three with a huge 8-wicket win in the sunshine on the Pier Field.

Thompson also bowled two maiden overs in the 8.1 that he ran up to the crease for as the visitors were all out for just 52 in only 16.1 overs.

He clean bowled James Lambton and Cameron Lombaard, got Harry Johnson lbw, and the fielders took catches as he dismissed Adam Clark, Fuzzy Ahmed, Mark Foster, David Loxham and Nikhil Poona.

Declan Mark took the other two wickets as Berwick impressed after the visitors had won the toss and elected to bat.

Manu Shukla went for a duck when he was caught by Will Phelps off Nikhil Poona as Berwick were 1-1 after walking out to bat.

Poona struck again when Dominic Donaldson was caught behind by wicket keeper Lambton for 35 after he’d hit five 4s and a 6 in attempting to chase down the target quickly.

Michael Beveridge was 13 not out as Berwick made 54/2 in the 16th over to take the 30 points and leapfrog their opponents into second.

Berwick travel to face Ponteland seconds this weekend.