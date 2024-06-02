Third 50 seals the Deal for Morpeth
Deal’s 3 fours and 3 sixes from 44 balls maintained his monster strike rate, however, and he tops the League’s batting averages.
He has hit 493 runs in five games with an average of 98.6 including three 50s and two centuries.
The 29 points moved Morpeth up into fifth spot in Northumberland & Tyneside League Division One despite suffering what has been a weather-effected start with six cancellations.
Morpeth won the toss and elected to put their hosts in to bat.
When Blaydon ran up a decent 175 all out in the 44th over, it looked like that might have been a mistake.
But Morpeth hit back with 181 for six in the 43rd over as they played strokes all around the ground.
Blaydon’s first wicket didn’t fall until Callum Lawn got wicket keeper Liam Clarke lbw for 19 with the scoreboard on 63, and they’d made the century before Sam Henderson was cleverly stumped by Deal on 65 with eight boundaries and three sixes under his belt.
Three wickets fell in quick succession after that as Geoff Stewart, Joseph Reynolds and Daniel Hutton all walked back to the pavilion after added just six to the total.
Morpeth’s bowlers maintained a steady pressure throughout with Sam Eyres 3-3 from his two overs, while Matthew Senior was 3-18 and J Craigs 2-44.
Morpeth had looked in trouble when opener Adam Lawn walked for 2 after just four balls in the first over when J Reynolds took his stumps out, and when Alex Senior joined him back in the pavilion with just 14 on the board the Longhirst outfit were struggling.
Day and impressive Australian Deal’s superb partnership took the total up to 99 with scores of 24 from Eyres and an impressive 25 not out from Jack Travers – three fours and a six from just 14 balls – took Morpeth over their target.
They host Annfield Plain at Longhirst this Saturday hoping that the poor weather is over and they can string a run of games together after winning the three that have gone ahead and lifting the held-over League Cup from last season.