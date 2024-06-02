Third 50 seals the Deal for Morpeth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morpeth's Ethan Deal lifted his bat in the air to acknowledge another half century in a 4-wicket win at Blaydon – and Liam Day joined him with a superb 53.

Deal’s 3 fours and 3 sixes from 44 balls maintained his monster strike rate, however, and he tops the League’s batting averages.

He has hit 493 runs in five games with an average of 98.6 including three 50s and two centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29 points moved Morpeth up into fifth spot in Northumberland & Tyneside League Division One despite suffering what has been a weather-effected start with six cancellations.

Ethan Deal has hit almost 500 runs already this season

Morpeth won the toss and elected to put their hosts in to bat.

When Blaydon ran up a decent 175 all out in the 44th over, it looked like that might have been a mistake.

But Morpeth hit back with 181 for six in the 43rd over as they played strokes all around the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blaydon’s first wicket didn’t fall until Callum Lawn got wicket keeper Liam Clarke lbw for 19 with the scoreboard on 63, and they’d made the century before Sam Henderson was cleverly stumped by Deal on 65 with eight boundaries and three sixes under his belt.

Three wickets fell in quick succession after that as Geoff Stewart, Joseph Reynolds and Daniel Hutton all walked back to the pavilion after added just six to the total.

Morpeth’s bowlers maintained a steady pressure throughout with Sam Eyres 3-3 from his two overs, while Matthew Senior was 3-18 and J Craigs 2-44.

Morpeth had looked in trouble when opener Adam Lawn walked for 2 after just four balls in the first over when J Reynolds took his stumps out, and when Alex Senior joined him back in the pavilion with just 14 on the board the Longhirst outfit were struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day and impressive Australian Deal’s superb partnership took the total up to 99 with scores of 24 from Eyres and an impressive 25 not out from Jack Travers – three fours and a six from just 14 balls – took Morpeth over their target.